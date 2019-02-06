Records fell Wednesday in south Louisiana as temperatures hit -- and in some places exceeded -- 80 degrees in the typically chilly first week of February.
According to the National Weather Service, New Orleans' Armstrong International Airport reached 80 degrees by 2 p.m., breaking the old record of 79 degrees set in 1974.
In Baton Rouge, as of 2 p.m., it was 82 degrees, breaking the old record of 81 set in 1957.
The normal high is about 64 degrees.
Record highs of 82 and 80 in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, respectively, could fall again Thursday before big changes arrive later in the day.
A 50-60 percent of showers and storms will precede a drop in temperatures Thursday night into Friday.
And in typical south Louisiana fashion, record highs one day will give way to high temperatures on Friday and Saturday that are about 8-10 degrees below normal.
Friday and Saturday are forecast to be chilly but sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
A chance of rain returns Sunday as do high temperatures creeping into the 70s.