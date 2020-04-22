Parts of southeastern Louisiana, including the metro Baton Rouge area and the north shore, are under a tornado watch as of Wednesday night, according to weather officials.

The National Weather Service of New Orleans announced that the tornado watch would be issued until 5 a.m. Thursday and that a few tornadoes, scattered hail and winds up to 75 MPH are likely between now and then.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 5 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/RksSYlr01L — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 23, 2020

Except for St. Tammany Parish, the rest of metro New Orleans did not fall under the tornado watch Wednesday night. The watch extended into southwestern Mississippi.

A tornado watch means that current weather conditions are capable of producing tornadoes. Earlier this week, forecasters predicted severe weather for southeastern Louisiana for Wednesday and Thursday.

For both Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas, forecasters said the communities would face a greater risk of severe conditions Thursday and only a slight risk Wednesday. Severe weather conditions could include heavy rainfall, flooding, hail, strong winds up to 60 MPH and tornadoes.

See the full forecast for Baton Rouge.

See the full forecast for New Orleans.