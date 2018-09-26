traffic

Traffic backed up on Interstate 10 at Bluff Road

 Photo courtesy of DOTD traffic cameras

Two separate accidents blocked two lanes of Interstate 10, backing up traffic beyond La. 30 on Wednesday morning, according to DOTD.

The left lane near mile marker 169 was closed before 6:30 a.m. and the right lane was blocked about 30 minutes later as traffic started to build.

All lanes have since re-opened, but congestion remains beyond La. 30. DOTD warns drivers to expect delays.

