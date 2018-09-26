Two separate accidents blocked two lanes of Interstate 10, backing up traffic beyond La. 30 on Wednesday morning, according to DOTD.
The left lane near mile marker 169 was closed before 6:30 a.m. and the right lane was blocked about 30 minutes later as traffic started to build.
All lanes have since re-opened, but congestion remains beyond La. 30. DOTD warns drivers to expect delays.
All left lane is now open on I-10 West before Highland Road. The right lane remains blocked behind this incident due to a secondary accident. Congestion has reached beyond LA 73. Motorists should use caution in the area. Expect heavy delays.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 26, 2018
The right lane is blocked I-10 West at mile marker 169 (before Highland Road) due to an accident. This accident is before the other reported accident blocking the left lane. Congestion has reached beyond LA 73. Use caution in the area and expect heavy delays.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 26, 2018