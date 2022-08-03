The Baton Rouge area was placed under a flash flood warning and power was out for thousands of people as a storm rolled through the area Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said the warning, which covered from Gardere northward up to the Zachary area, would last until 11:30 a.m.
Three motorists caught in high water have been assisted by emergency responders amid the downpour, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
"We're having a situation where it's intense showers on steroids, and that will cause street flooding," Armstrong said. "In a situation like this ... we just need everyone to use their best judgement and stay out of high water."
Between two to three inches of rain had fallen in the area shortly before 10 a.m. Up to three more inches of rainfall is possible in the flash flood warning area, according to the National Weather Service.
More than 6,000 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, Entergy reported. The utility's outage map showed most of the affected customers were along Perkins Road, between Essen and College.
Street flooding caused some intermittent road closures throught the area.
Some Baton Rouge area residents took to social media to share photos of the weather conditions.
E. Parker Blvd by LSU pic.twitter.com/I6E6fHS3cG— Anne Power Donnarumma (@LuziAnne1968) August 3, 2022
Picture taken in Denham Springs facing southeast @SteveWAFB @NWSNewOrleans @Jay_WAFB pic.twitter.com/gJ7gkYCXgd— Wesley Wolfe (@wesleywolfe44) August 3, 2022
And again, another shelf cloud in Walker Louisiana. @SteveWAFB @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/WWI7FLHz1N— Balin Rogers (@rogers_balin) August 3, 2022
See the live radar below: