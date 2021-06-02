One person was injured in a car crash Wednesday morning on Florida Boulevard, according to first responders and Baton Rouge police.
The westbound lanes of Florida Boulevard were blocked while officials worked to clean up the roadway, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
The crash happened in 6500 block of Florida Boulevard. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, first responders said.
No additional information about the crash was immediately available.