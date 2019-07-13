Livingston Parish will implement a curfew from dusk until dawn Saturday night.

Officials announced Saturday afternoon that Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office will implement the curfew until further notice depending on the impacts from Hurricane Barry.

“We understand if some of you have to work, some of you have to be out," Parish President Layton Ricks said. "They’ll use discretion in that but it’s important we not have sightseers and people who want to ride around being out on the road tonight.”

Barry made landfall Saturday as a tropical storm after it slightly weakened from a Category 1 hurricane. The storm is expected to drop massive amounts of rainfall on southeast Louisiana.

Livingston officials have opened four shelters in the parish.

“We’ll get through this, we’ve made it through a lot worse than we’re expecting here today and we don’t want to take it too light, we want to be prepared, but we will get through this," Ricks said.

