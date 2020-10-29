Hurricane Zeta hit southwest Louisiana on Wednesday night, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands and leaving a trail of damage.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will tour the areas hit by the storm and meet with local officials on Thursday morning. Edwards and New Orleans-area officials are scheduled to share updates on the hurricane and damage at 2 p.m.

