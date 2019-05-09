As rain poured down on the Baton Rouge area Thursday afternoon, flooding and high water was reported in spots around the area.

For the Baton Rouge area, a flood warning is in place until further notice, a flash flood watch is in place until 7 p.m. Friday, a tornado watch is in place until 6 p.m. and a flash flood warning until 7 p.m.

The area circled in WHITE on this radar image shows where we are VERY concerned about flash flooding for the next several hours. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for #BatonRouge and surrounding cities. TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! #lawx pic.twitter.com/Psqn1SSZF4 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 9, 2019

The National Weather Service tweeted that forecasters are very concerned about flash flooding for the next several hours in much of the area around Baton Rouge.

The storm continues to drift south, sending more rain in to New Orleans, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding on Mammoth Avenue in Baton Rouge...Choctaw/Monterrey area. #LAwx



📹: Julian Escobar pic.twitter.com/SQs0shCniC — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) May 9, 2019

Multiple on and off ramps at Acadian Thruway are now closed:

I-10 eastbound onramp from Acadian Thruway

I-10 westbound offramp to Acadian Thruway

I-10 westbound onramp from Acadian Thruway

I-10 eastbound offramp to Acadian Thruway

Acadian Thruway is closed in both directions at the underpass due to flooding.

La. 42 Burbank Drive is also closed due to high water.

Power lines downs are also down at Riley / Longfellow and the lights are out at Plank between Dawson and Hollywood.

High water was reported at the following locations, according to Red Stick Ready.

Scenic/72nd

North Blvd / 5th and 6th St

Woodale / Florida

22nd / Government

North / 10th

Port Hudson-Pride/Scott Barr

N Foster / Florida

7000 Scenic

Essen Lane

Corporate/Hilton

200 Broadmoor / Meadowood

8300 Summa Ave 8247

Sholar Dr

Essen/Picardy

Acadian / I-10

Carter / Lasalle

Antioch / Jefferson

Carson / Liberty

Nicholson / Gourrer

