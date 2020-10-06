Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Delta, which was projected to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 Hurricane Friday or Saturday.
Edwards was holding a Unified Command Group meeting Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to brief the media about the storm at 3 p.m. The governor’s emergency department will start operating 24-hours-a-day on Wednesday.
Hurricane Delta was a Category 4 storm as of Tuesday, churning through the Caribbean Sea southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It was expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday with wind speeds greater than 130 miles per hour.
Edwards’ office said it is projected to weaken “a bit” before landfall but could be a Category 3 storm, with “significant impacts” expected from wind, rain and storm surge.
“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana,” Edwards said in a statement.
“Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials. Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts. All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”
People can get updates on the storm from Edwards’ office by texting ‘HurricaneDelta” to 67283.
Delta’s approach comes a little over a month after Hurricane Laura devastated a large swath of southwest Louisiana, including Lake Charles.
