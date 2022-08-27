The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission was a semi-finalist for the National Safety Council’s prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards for 2022.
The commission's executive director, Lisa Freeman, said the agency was one of two highway safety offices among those in the final rounds. Typically most finalists and semi-finalists are national organizations or corporations, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Amazon or U.S. Steel.
The LHSC was the only governmental agency in the Safety Innovation category. LHSC was nominated for the award in recognition of its diversity outreach and engagement efforts. The commission created a diversity outreach coordinator and established targeting underserved communities.
“We have created programs that intentionally engage hearing impaired individuals; the African-American, Hispanic, and Vietnamese communities; our military families; and the Native American citizens in Louisiana,” Freeman said. “Every Louisiana citizen is a customer, so it is fundamental to our mission that we do all we can to reach every citizen.”
The LHSC also started a middle school “Traffic Safety Ambassador” pilot program to promote safety conversations and positive behavioral attitudes among young people.
Freeman said she is grateful that LHSC has been honored as a semi-finalist in the Green Cross for Safety program, “but the real reward will come when we see our efforts paying off in more seat belt usage and less impaired and distracted driving. It takes all of us working together to make Louisiana’s roadways a safer place for all our citizens.”