Temperatures will dip as low as 26 degrees in southeast Louisiana on Monday night and early Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning.
The freeze warning is for the following parishes: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, St. Tammany, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Assumption, St. James, St. John the Baptist, upper Lafourche, upper Terrebonnem, northern Tangipahoa and southern Tangipahoa.
The warning begins at 9 p.m. Monday and ends 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The freeze is expected to last 6-10 hours in southeast Louisiana, north of Interstate 12. It's expected to last 2-6 hours south of I-12 and west of Lake Pontchartrain.
Plants and pets should be protected, forecasters say.