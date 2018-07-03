It's been a soggy start to July, but there is some good news.

Things should be drying out just in time for those fantastic fireworks displays in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

After heavy rains on Friday, which prompted a flash flood warning in some areas, rain is expected to stick around in Louisiana on Wednesday. It should clear out in the afternoon, though, according to WWL-TV meteorologist Dave Nussbaum.

"We will see more sunshine on Wednesday the 4th as the area of low pressure moves west to Houston. We will still have plenty of moisture over us in the wake of the low, so expect a 40-50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms with some brief downpours between Noon to 7 p.m.," Nussbaum said.

The forecast will otherwise be partly cloudy with highs around 90 degrees, with a heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.

By 9 p.m., when fireworks displays are set to light up the sky along the Mississippi River, the forecast is for cloudy skies and muggy conditions, with temperatures in the lower 80s.

