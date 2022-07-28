Thunderstorms that moved across southeastern Louisiana on Thursday afternoon left behind several flooded roadways in Baton Rouge.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area around 3 p.m. and will remain in effect through 6 p.m.
A few showers and storms will linger into the evening, the NWS said on Twitter.
4:05PM: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been cancelled for near Denham Springs and Walker. Just a few lingering showers and storms which will continue for the next few hours. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/NaIoEarozk— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 28, 2022
