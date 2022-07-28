Thunderstorms that moved across southeastern Louisiana on Thursday afternoon left behind several flooded roadways in Baton Rouge. 

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area around 3 p.m. and will remain in effect through 6 p.m.

A few showers and storms will linger into the evening, the NWS said on Twitter

