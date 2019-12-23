ACA.downtownchristmas.007.adv
Buy Now

A Christmas tree stands near the Parc International stage in preparation for upcoming Christmas events being held downtown Friday, November 22, 2019, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Clouds will stick around for most of Monday, but upcoming dry weather is expected to bring another typically-warm Christmas in southeast Louisiana.

Today & tonight

Dreary weather will linger through most of the day, forecasters predict. Highs will be around 62°, but steady winds will make it feel cooler. Lows will stay in the upper 40°s.

Christmas Eve

We'll wake up to cool weather Tuesday. However, a warming trend gets underway on Christmas Eve as highs climb to around 70° under partly cloudy skies, WAFB says. Santa will have to navigate through cloudy skies Tuesday night, with a low around 49°.

Christmas Day

Christmas morning may be foggy, but the day will be dry and warm. WAFB says look for temperatures starting out in the low 50°s and climbing into the low 70°s under mostly cloudy skies.

Up next

Thursday will be cloudy and warm, much like Wednesday. The next chance of rainfall isn't expected until Friday.

View comments