Clouds will stick around for most of Monday, but upcoming dry weather is expected to bring another typically-warm Christmas in southeast Louisiana.
Today & tonight
Dreary weather will linger through most of the day, forecasters predict. Highs will be around 62°, but steady winds will make it feel cooler. Lows will stay in the upper 40°s.
Christmas Eve
We'll wake up to cool weather Tuesday. However, a warming trend gets underway on Christmas Eve as highs climb to around 70° under partly cloudy skies, WAFB says. Santa will have to navigate through cloudy skies Tuesday night, with a low around 49°.
Christmas Day
Christmas morning may be foggy, but the day will be dry and warm. WAFB says look for temperatures starting out in the low 50°s and climbing into the low 70°s under mostly cloudy skies.
Up next
Thursday will be cloudy and warm, much like Wednesday. The next chance of rainfall isn't expected until Friday.