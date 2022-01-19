Southeast Louisiana can expect to see freezing rain and sleet through Friday due to a cold front, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service says it expects to see wintry weather Thursday night through Friday morning from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.
The affected areas may see sleet or freezing rain and, in some cases, both.
A freezing rain and sleet mix could develop mostly along and above the I-10/I-12 corridor. Forecasters say freezing rain below this area is unlikely, but sleet is possible.
The north shore of Lake Pontchartrain and areas closest to Baton Rouge may see 0.1 inches of ice accumulation, the NWS New Orleans said on Twitter.
The risk for severe weather is marginal Wednesday, forecasters said. Potential impacts include strong winds, hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado.
A winter weather advisory may be issued for the area later today.