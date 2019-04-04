Several rounds of heavy rain will continue to fall in south Louisiana Thursday afternoon and evening, prompting a flood watch for the area.

A warm front has stalled along the I-10 corridor, which will contribute to heavy rain through the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch, issued 11:18 a.m. Thursday, will run through the evening.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

There is a slight to moderate risk of heavy rain. 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected on average, but up to 7 inches could fall in localized spots. Some flash flooding is possible.

Area rivers could rise through the day and flood warnings may be necessary for some of the river areas, forecaster said.

A Flood Watch is now in effect until Midnight for much of SE LA. Expect 2-4" of rain, but a few areas could get up to 7". This will lead to some flash flooding and street flooding. #lawx #BeOn4 @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/j6PI5KR07Q — Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) April 4, 2019

"People in the watch area should continue to be aware of the possibllity for heavy rainfall," forecasters said. "Avoid low lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses."

