The Sunshine Bridge, a critical link over the Mississippi River, will be closed Saturday and Sunday so contractors can do emergency repairs to a "significant crack" discovered last week.
The state Department of Transportation and Development has issued an emergency contract to bring workers in to do the repairs, said Rodney Mallett, a DOTD spokesman.
Out of an abundance of caution, state highway crews already closed a westbound lane of the Sunshine Bridge last week and directed some heavy loads to stay off the bridge until repairs could be made, DOTD officials have said.
State highway officials have said the bridge is otherwise safe to travel.
DOTD officials found the crack during a routine inspection. The bridge, which carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento, was closed for seven weeks in 2018 after being struck by a crane.
DOTD officials haven't said what caused the crack; they are still looking into it.
"As part of the upcoming repair project, the contractor will remove the cracked section to run future tests to try and determine the cause of the crack," Mallett said in an email response to questions Monday.
The latest full closure is expected to start 6 a.m. Saturday and end 6 p.m. Sunday, DOTD officials said.
The bridge carries 23,450 cars and trucks per day, roughly the equivalent of daily traffic on Perkins Road near Stanford Avenue in Baton Rouge, a major crossroads for LSU commuters.
The Sunshine Bridge is an important commuting route for workers along the river and elsewhere in the Baton Rouge area. The bridge's closure forces extended detours or ferry rides. The closet bridge upriver is I-10 Bridge in Baton Rouge and the closest downriver is the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Gramercy.
DOTD officials are detouring drivers to the Veterans Memorial Bridge about 24 miles away.
Built in the early 1960s, the Sunshine Bridge was closed for 49 days in 2018 after a barge-mounted crane struck it. It was determined later that the crew thought the crane was 6 feet shorter than it actually was.
Following the crash, the state's chief bridge engineer said the entire span could have fallen into the river. "If you ran the numbers, on paper, it probably should have come down," David Miller told a federal panel in May 2019.