Louisiana transportation officials say they're taking up AquaDams installed near Bayou Sorrel after heavy rains last month.
In a tweet Friday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development shared photos showing the large rubber tubes being rolled up.
DOTD crews removed the AquaDams located along the northern section of LA 75 in Iberville Parish today. These barriers were installed near Bayou Sorrel following the flooding event that occurred in mid-May.https://t.co/dHoVO95Bkx pic.twitter.com/ef6FFYy4uD— Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) June 11, 2021
Heavy rains hit parts of south Louisiana in mid-May, prompting Iberville Parish officials to hold back water from the Intracoastal Waterway. A portion of the portable dam gave way May 21, prompting the evacuation of 1,300-plus people living in the flash flood’s path in parts of Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon. Crews eventually made the dam sound again to end the threat.