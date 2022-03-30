High winds ahead of a powerful line of thunderstorms contributed to a number of power outages in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday.
Statewide, more than 61,000 people were without power at 4 p.m. as the storms entered Southeast Louisiana, according to poweroutage.us, a website that aggregates outage reports from power companies.
Here is a list of outages in the Baton Rouge area, by parish.
East Baton Rouge
- Entergy reported more than 4,300 customers without power in the parish at 4 p.m.
Ascension
- More than 4,500 Entergy customers were without power at 4 p.m., prior to the storm's arrival.
Tangipahoa
- Entergy reported more than 1,000 customers in Tangipahoa Parish were without power around 4 p.m.
Livingston
- Entergy reported 1,766 customers without power in Livingston Parish shortly after 4 p.m.