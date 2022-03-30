BR.wildpoweroutage.010320. 0013 bf.jpg

As a pickup truck travels through the intersection, Entergy crews work on the power lines near the intersection of Airline Highway at Barringer Foreman Road Thursday Jan. 2, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. DOTD says the signals at Airline Highway at Stumberg Lane and Airline at Barringer Foreman Road were out at the two major intersections due to power outages.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

High winds ahead of a powerful line of thunderstorms contributed to a number of power outages in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday.

Statewide, more than 61,000 people were without power at 4 p.m. as the storms entered Southeast Louisiana, according to poweroutage.us, a website that aggregates outage reports from power companies. 

Here is a list of outages in the Baton Rouge area, by parish.

East Baton Rouge 

  • Entergy reported more than 4,300 customers without power in the parish at 4 p.m.

Ascension

  • More than 4,500 Entergy customers were without power at 4 p.m., prior to the storm's arrival. 

Tangipahoa

  • Entergy reported more than 1,000 customers in Tangipahoa Parish were without power around 4 p.m. 

Livingston

  • Entergy reported 1,766 customers without power in Livingston Parish shortly after 4 p.m.

