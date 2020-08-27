The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for metro Baton Rouge and surrounding areas until 4 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasters also expect a strong line of thunderstorms to affect some parishes.
With sustained winds of 150 mph, Hurricane Laura's eye made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, at about 1 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Parishes included in the tornado watch
Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, La Salle, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Carroll, West Feliciana, Winn
8AM CDT: New tornado watch now in effect for a large majority of the area. Watch for a few brief isolated tornadoes today. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/YfLjfiNsIw— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 27, 2020
Significant Weather Advisory: A Line Of Strong Thunderstorms Will Affect Ascension, Central St. James, West Feliciana, Eastern West Baton Rouge, St. Helena. https://t.co/XWjecosGC3 #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/E0xswyvEzX— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 27, 2020
