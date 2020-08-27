BR.rainywednesday.091919 HS 166.JPG
STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for metro Baton Rouge and surrounding areas until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters also expect a strong line of thunderstorms to affect some parishes.

Parishes included in the tornado watch

Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, La Salle, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Carroll, West Feliciana, Winn

