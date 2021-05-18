Sand and sandbags are available in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas on Tuesday as the area anticipates more rain following heavy storms that flooded the region Monday night.
Here's a list of sandbag locations by parish:
East Baton Rouge
- Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway.
- Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road.
- Cadillac Street Park, 6117 Cadillac St.
- Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd, Zachary.
- Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane.
- Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road.
- Memorial Stadium, 1750 Foss St.
Ascension
On the east bank:
- • Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 La. 73.
- • Paula Park,16470 Pailette St., Prairieville.
- • 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 La. 22, Darrow.
- • Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant.
- • Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Highway, Gonzales.
- • Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales.
- • Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar.
- • Galvez-Lake Fire Station, 16288 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville.
- • Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Road, Prairieville.
- • Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento.
- • Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road, off Bluff Road.
- • End of Buxton Road, St. Amant.
- • La. 431 at Valentine Road, at the curve of La. 431, St. Amant.
On the west bank:
- Old Department of Public Works building, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville.