As the Baton Rouge area braced for Hurricane Delta, many residents took advantage of the sandbag locations throughout the parish to guard against potential flooding from the latest storm.
But when the storm passes, what should people do with their sandbags?
Mark Armstrong, spokesperson for the mayor's office, said residents should keep their sandbags because they will likely come in handy during future bad weather. It has been an unusually active hurricane season so far in 2020, and residents who prepared for a previous storm would be safe to hang onto their sandbags for any upcoming disturbances in the Gulf.
While there are often sandbag locations for people to pick up when a storm approaches, he said it's always better to have them on hand in case they are needed in a pinch.
Armstrong warned that the last thing anyone should do is put a sandbag into a garbage bin because they are too heavy. He said that the only thing that should go in a bin are tied bags of trash — even bags of leaves or wood waste piles should be left outside for collection.
If someone wants to dispose of their sandbags, the best way to do so is to empty the sand and throw the bag into a trash can. People should dump the sand on their property and stay clear of storm drains.
But, Armstrong added, "residents should just keep them anyway."
"It will be one less thing they will need to do in preparation" for the next storm, he said.