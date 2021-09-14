BR.wildsandbags.082821 0002 bf.jpg

Kenny Martin tosses sandbags into the back of his truck as people grab sandbags from the storage container at the Prairieville Fire Department located on LA-73 in Ascension Parish Friday August 27, 2021, in Prairieville, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Tropical Storm Nicholas could dump up to 10 inches of rain in Baton Rouge, creating the potential for "life-threatening" flooding, forecasters say. 

Nicholas, which was downgraded from a hurricane overnight, made landfall in Texas early this morning and is expected to become a tropical depression as it moves over Louisiana Wednesday.

Click here for the latest storm forecasts and updates.

The National Weather Service New Orleans issued a flash flood watch in effect from 7 a.m. this morning through Thursday morning for the following:

  • Southeast Louisiana including these Baton Rouge-area parishes: 
    • Ascension
    • Assumption 
    • East Baton Rouge
    • East Feliciana
    • Iberville
    • Livingston
    • West Baton Rouge
    • West Feliciana 

For a complete list of flood watch warnings in southern Louisiana, click here

North of the I-10/I-12 corridor, widespread rainfall of 4-6 inches is expected with isolated higher amounts, the NWS said. Along and south of the I-10/I-12 corridor, 5-10 inches is expected with isolated higher amounts. 

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Very heavy rainfall is expected over short periods of time. This could lead to drainage problems -- especially with leftover debris from Hurricane Ida. 

Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents to take the storm seriously.

Find information on where to find sandbags in Baton Rouge here

The NWS reminds drivers to avoid flooded roadways. Most drowning deaths occur inside vehicles. Turn around, don't drown. 

Keep up with road closures in Baton Rouge here.

Hurricane Ida Text Message Updates for Baton Rouge: Sign up for free

Standard message and data rates apply. 

View comments