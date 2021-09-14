Tropical Storm Nicholas could dump up to 10 inches of rain in Baton Rouge, creating the potential for "life-threatening" flooding, forecasters say.
Nicholas, which was downgraded from a hurricane overnight, made landfall in Texas early this morning and is expected to become a tropical depression as it moves over Louisiana Wednesday.
The National Weather Service New Orleans issued a flash flood watch in effect from 7 a.m. this morning through Thursday morning for the following:
- Southeast Louisiana including these Baton Rouge-area parishes:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberville
- Livingston
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
North of the I-10/I-12 corridor, widespread rainfall of 4-6 inches is expected with isolated higher amounts, the NWS said. Along and south of the I-10/I-12 corridor, 5-10 inches is expected with isolated higher amounts.
Very heavy rainfall is expected over short periods of time. This could lead to drainage problems -- especially with leftover debris from Hurricane Ida.
As Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to move NNE we will see heavy rainfall arrive through today, with the heaviest expected from now into Wednesday evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the potential of flooding as we see the heavy rain move into the area. #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/p0Q2cSYlNT— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 14, 2021
Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents to take the storm seriously.
The NWS reminds drivers to avoid flooded roadways. Most drowning deaths occur inside vehicles. Turn around, don't drown.
