Traffic comes to a halt on I-10 westbound just past the Bluff Road overpass, about two miles from the Highland Road exit, due to flooding on the interstate between Highland Road and Siegen Lane, Tuesday May 18, 2021, in Prairieville, La.

Both Interstate 10 and Interstate 12 were closed Sunday morning in different places outside Baton Rouge due to accidents, the Department of Transportation and Development said.

I-10 wesbound was closed near Ramah before sunrise. It reopened shorlty after 9 a.m.; congestion had piled up for about six miles, DOTD said.

I-12 eastbound was closed near Holden because of an overturned tractor-trailer. Traffic was being diverted off of I-12 East at LA 63 (Livingston); congestion stretched roughly two miles, DOTD said.

