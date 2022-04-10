Both Interstate 10 and Interstate 12 were closed Sunday morning in different places outside Baton Rouge due to accidents, the Department of Transportation and Development said.
I-10 wesbound was closed near Ramah before sunrise. It reopened shorlty after 9 a.m.; congestion had piled up for about six miles, DOTD said.
I-12 eastbound was closed near Holden because of an overturned tractor-trailer. Traffic was being diverted off of I-12 East at LA 63 (Livingston); congestion stretched roughly two miles, DOTD said.