Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging East Baton Rouge Parish residents to stay off the roads as much as possible Thursday morning when officials expect the parish will experience the heaviest rainfall and high-wind impacts from Hurricane Laura.
"While we're fortunate to not be directly in the storm's path, we could start experiencing tropical storm-force winds as early as tonight and extending into Friday," she said Wednesday afternoon. "We are expecting the heaviest rain during morning drive times Thursday. I urge you, please, stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Remain at home if possible."
Hurricane Laura strengthened into a Category 4 storm Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center reported. It is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana and Texas border some time between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, in a separate press conference Wednesday, warned that a wide swath of south Louisiana should be prepared for hurricane and tropical storm conditions, including several feet of storm surge in coastal areas, dangerous wind gusts and flooding.
Fred Raidford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage, said recent modifications and improvements made to the parish's drainage system should place it in a better position to handle the rainfall projected for the East Baton Rouge Parish area. That means there should be less street flooding than what has occurred frequently in recent years.
"Now, it we get five inches in an hour, we will have some issues with street flooding," he said Wednesday. "Right now, as it stands, knock on wood, I believe we'll be able to handle it."
Broome said many of the hotel and motel rooms in the parish have already started filling up with evacuees from the neighboring parishes that will be hit the hardest by Laura. Her office worked with the state to identify between 300 to 400 rooms in the parish which the state if offering as shelter options in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We stand ready to open up a non-congregate shelter if necessary," she said. "We still have some capacity left, in regards to hotel rooms."
The mayor the parish's search and rescue teams are on standby for any local issues, but will likely ship out to southwest parishes after the storm to help with recovery later this week.