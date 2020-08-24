Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said East Baton Rouge Parish residents shouldn't let the downgraded status of Tropical Storm Marco lull them into complacency, because Tropical Storm Laura is taking aim at the state later this week.
"Our strong encouragement to everyone is to stay vigilant because Laura is on the way," Broome said during a press conference Monday afternoon. "All these tropical storms and weather events are unpredictable and change within a matter of hours. So we have to have heightened sensitivity about being prepared."
The mayor said residents should spend Monday and Tuesday gathering enough food, water and medicine to last three days, as well as masks, sanitizer and other supplies to protect their families from the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Broome's message to the public echoed the warnings of many public officials across the region ahead of Laura, which forecasters say has the potential to become a Category 2 hurricane by the time it makes landfall later this week.
Marco is predicted to still bring heavy rain and high winds to parts of Louisiana, but city-parish leaders are bracing to feel a bigger impact from Laura.
Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and development, said crews will be out every day this week cleaning out debris and addressing any issues with the storm drain infrastructure to lessen the chances of flooding in streets and neighborhoods when Laura hits.
Raiford urged citizens to call the parish's 311 line to report down trees and flooded streets during the storm event.
"We'll be as responsive as possible, depending on weather conditions," he said.
Broome said city-parish buildings will remain closed through Tuesday.
"I will make a determination later this week regarding any additional closures," she said.