A bus crash shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 and one westbound lane just west of the Mississippi River Bridge on Thursday morning, according to DOTD.
Eastbound traffic piled up for more than 3 miles, DOTD said. Westbound traffic was stacking up past the bridge.
Authorities were still responding to the scene, so information about possible injuries was not immediately available. The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed one of its investigators was dispatched to the crash.
Photos from the scene show the bus belongs to Turimex International, a Mexico-based company that provides transportation to cities in that country and the United States. The company's website lists multiple stops in Texas and one in Biloxi, Mississippi.
A company representative declined to comment on the crash Thursday.
This is a developing story, check back later for more.
