I-110 South is completely closed near I-10 East due to an accident in the middle of rush hour Wednesday, according to a DOTD traffic alert.

The block started around 5:20 p.m., according to the DOTD website.

There are also accidents on I-10 Eastbound near I-110 Northbound and I-10 Westbound near I-110 Northbound, blocking the left land, that are contributing to traffic.

This report will be updated.

View comments