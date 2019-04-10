I-110 South is completely closed near I-10 East due to an accident in the middle of rush hour Wednesday, according to a DOTD traffic alert.

The block started around 5:20 p.m., according to the DOTD website.

I-110 South is closed at the I-10/I-110 due to an accident. Congestion is approaching Florida Street. Use caution. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 10, 2019

There are also accidents on I-10 Eastbound near I-110 Northbound and I-10 Westbound near I-110 Northbound, blocking the left land, that are contributing to traffic.

This report will be updated.

The left lane remains blocked I-10 West at the I-10/I-110 due to an accident. Congestion has reached Essen Lane on I-10 West and I-12 West. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 10, 2019