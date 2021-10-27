BR.wednesdayweather.adv HS 018.JPG

Heavy rain falls, causing pooling of water on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Mall of Louisiana, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

With severe weather forecast for the Baton Rouge area, some local schools and government agencies have announced closures.

Here's the latest. This list will be updated as more are announced.

  • Public schools in Zachary are closing early. Click here to see the schedule. 
  • Impact Charter School will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.
  • St. Helena Police Jury offices will close at 12 p.m.
  • St. Helena public schools will close at 12:30 p.m.
  • Iberville parish schools are canceling afterschool activities

If your school or organization has a closure to announce, email newstips@theadvocate.com

