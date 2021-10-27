With severe weather forecast for the Baton Rouge area, some local schools and government agencies have announced closures.
Here's the latest. This list will be updated as more are announced.
- Public schools in Zachary are closing early. Click here to see the schedule.
- Impact Charter School will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.
- St. Helena Police Jury offices will close at 12 p.m.
- St. Helena public schools will close at 12:30 p.m.
- Iberville parish schools are canceling afterschool activities
If your school or organization has a closure to announce, email newstips@theadvocate.com