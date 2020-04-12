Weather officials issued a tornado watch for a large area of southern Louisiana, including the Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro regions.
The National Weather Service warned Sunday afternoon that strong winds, hail and formation of tornadoes are possible for much that area, which extends from west of Lafayette and into southwest Mississippi.
The order is effective until 8 p.m.
Forecasters confirmed a tornado that struck Monroe earlier in the day damaged at least 20 houses. It was part of a widespread outbreak of storms developing in the South on Easter Sunday.
Weather officials noted tornado formations in Lincoln, Bienville, DeSoto and Webster parishes.