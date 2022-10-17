It's time to pull out the gumbo pots, but first it might be necessary to cover up plants that cannot survive the cold.
Forecasters issued a freeze watch for much of the Baton Rouge area for Wednesday morning, predicting that temperatures could drop into the low to mid-30s.
The temperature hasn't fallen into the 30s at Baton Rouge since April 9, when the morning low was 39, according to records at the National Weather Service. The city's last freeze was March 13, when the temperature was 28.
How low the temperature goes is largely dependent on the wind. Forecasters said Monday that if overnight winds remain strong, the chance of a freeze will go down significantly.
If a freeze is recorded at Baton Rouge this week, it would end a particularly short growing season.
The city typically has its last freeze of the winter on March 7 and a first freeze on Nov. 17, a period of 254 days or about 8½ months. A freeze Wednesday, if it occurs, would be just 221 days — or less than 7½ months — since the March 13 freeze.
Readings could be nearly as low Thursday morning, too, before rebounding by the weekend.
The colder weather will be noticeable during the day, too, on Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s.