Where has the sun gone? The answer remains to be seen through the first week of February amid the rain showers -- and temperature drop -- expected to hit south Louisiana.
"A warmer and wetter pattern is expected to be in place through the first of the week across the entire southeastern United States," one National Weather Service forecaster said.
NWS computer models anticipate fog to settle over south Louisiana Tuesday morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued in Louisiana until noon on Tuesday. As the fog lifts, the rain storms roll in.
The NWS calculated a 40-to-60 percent chance of rain on Tuesday. The rain will start in coastal parishes and move northward as the day progresses. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach a high of 80 degrees. Wednesday offers similar temperatures, but yet again no sunshine with cloud cover expected all day.
The wet and warm spell will come to an end on Thursday when a cold front comes in. Temperatures are expected to drop down into the 40s on Thursday but remain well above freezing. Temperatures will rebound over the weekend, according to the NWS.
The forecast both in Baton Rouge and New Orleans calls for partly or mostly cloudy for every day.