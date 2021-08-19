Traffic on Interstate 10 came to a standstill Thursday afternoon after a bulldozer fell off the road and into nearby grass.
The bulldozer was being hauled by another vehicle on I-10 westbound when it fell over the railing at about 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to BRPD spokesman Don Coppola. It is unclear what caused the bulldozer to fall.
No injuries have been reported at the scene, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed two lanes of traffic along I-10 eastbound shut down to recover the bulldozer as of 4:10 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.