A cold front is expected to pass through southeast Louisiana this weekend, which will increase chances of rain late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. The National Weather Service says clouds will continue to increase overnight with some fog possible. Lows are expected to linger in the upper 50s.
Friday morning will be cloudy, warm, and dry—but rain chances increase later in the day as a cold front approaches Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas. Forecasters say severe thunderstorms shouldn't be a concern. Flooding is also unlikely.
Scattered, mainly light rains will continue past sunrise Saturday, with most of the rains winding down by mid to late morning, according to the WAFB Storm Team. Temperatures may slip into the upper 50s during the morning and then rebound into the lower 60s Saturday afternoon under clearing skies.
When the skies clear, LSU tailgaters should get to enjoy sunshine and cooler temperatures throughout the afternoon. Game time temperatures will hang in the 50s.
Forecasters predict sunny skies on Sunday with highs around 60 degrees.