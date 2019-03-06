After a couple days of freezing and near-freezing temperatures in southeastern Louisiana, warmer weather is in sight. But first, brace for one more cold night.
Temperatures will drop to 37 in the Baton Rouge area and 41 in the New Orleans area on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service forecast. After that, the weather will warm up Thursday and Friday leading in to the weekend.
For the weekend, temperatures will hit highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s or low 60s through the weekend.
