As Tropical Storm Ida moves towards southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses and moving to virtual classes.
The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm:
Colleges & Universities
River Parishes Community College ends classes Friday, Aug. 27, at noon. Check back for more updates.
