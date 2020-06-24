Weather officials issued a flash flood watch for much of southeastern Louisiana, including the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas, until Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory Wednesday afternoon until 7 p.m. Thursday. Affected areas include Baton Rouge and eastern parishes, as well as the New Orleans metro and the North Shore.
Officials say there is a marginal to slight risk of flooding in low areas due to recent rainfall that's expected to continue until Thursday.
Forecasters predict an up to four to five inches of possible rainfall in certain areas.