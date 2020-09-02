Louisiana will likely spend hundreds of millions of dollars responding to Hurricane Laura, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday, as the number of people sheltered by the state continued to rise and the governor indicated it could be a month before power is restored to some areas.
As the state approached a week since Hurricane Laura made landfall, officials were still hooking up generators to run traffic lights, clearing debris from roadways and installing temporary blue plastic sheets on mangled roofs.
The federal government was also paying out the first batch of aid to affected residents, distributing $8.1 million as of Wednesday, Edwards said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved 16 of 23 parishes requested by Edwards for individual assistance.
The number of people in state-provided mega-shelters or hotel rooms grew to 11,452 Wednesday, the vast majority in hotels aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. As many as 10,000 might be in Texas hotels, Edwards estimated.
Those hotel rooms will likely help drive the cost of recovery “well beyond” $700 million, Edwards said, at which point the feds will pick up 90% of the tab.
As state, federal and utility officials have worked to restore power and water to hundreds of thousands, the scope of the damage has come into sharper focus in recent days. Edwards warned the “sheer amount of damage” to power systems means it could be a month before electricity is restored to everyone in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.
He urged people to heed the advice from local officials on when it is OK to return home, noting in the hardest-hit places there is likely no running water, electricity or essential businesses like gas stations, pharmacies and grocery stores.
“Progress is being made each day,” Edwards said. “But we have a long road ahead of us.”
At least 30 community water systems are completely out across the state because of the storm. Laura’s Category 4 winds ripped up water lines and damaged water treatment plants, causing mass outages for hundreds of thousands, and boil water advisories for even more. Edwards said contractors were working on temporary fixes to get water running again while they work on longer-term solutions.
The governor was traveling to Lake Charles again Wednesday to survey damage and meet with local leaders.
He said it is “impossible” to know how long it will take to make Lake Charles and other areas devastated by the storm habitable. After 30 days of keeping evacuees in hotels under contracts with the state, he said his administration will shift the program to a voucher system but hopes to make it “seamless” for evacuees.
