As part of ongoing work to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, lanes will be closed at various times over an eight-day span starting Monday, Sept. 24, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced.

The single-lane closures will be on I-10 from Highland Road to La. 73. Only one lane per direction will be closed at a time.

Here's a list of scheduled closures: 

• Monday, September 24, 2018, 8 p.m. through Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 8 p.m. through Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 8 p.m. through Thursday, September 27, 2018, 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound

• Thursday, September 27, 2018, 8 p.m. through Friday, September 28, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Friday, September 28, 2018, 9 p.m. through Saturday, September 29, 2018, 8 a.m., eastbound

• Saturday, September 29, 2018, 7 p.m. through Sunday, September 30, 2018, 9 a.m., eastbound

• Sunday, September 30, 2018, 7 p.m. through Monday, October 1, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Monday, October 1, 2018, 8 p.m. through Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

