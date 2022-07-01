Baton Rouge tied a record for its warmest June in history, and likely would have broken the mark if not for the rains in the past week.
"If yesterday (Thursday) would have hit 90 degrees we would have broke the record," said Hannah Lisney, a forecaster with the New Orleans office of the National Weather Service. "Since we didn't, we ended up tying. The showers early-on killed the chances for the temperatures to break out."
The high Thursday was 88.
The average temperature in the city during June was 83.9 degrees, matching marks set in June 1990 and June 2011. Over the past 30 years, the mean temperature in June has been 81 degrees.
For 15 days in a row last month — half of June — Baton Rouge's high temperature hit 95 or higher. On two days last week, it hit 99. (The lowest temperature in the month was 69 on June 2, 3 and 5.)
So far this century, Baton Rouge has only had eight days in June on which the temperature hit 100 degrees or higher, and none since 2012, according to weather service data.
Rainfall this week helped keep Baton Rouge from breaking the record. The temperature hasn't exceeded 93 degrees since Sunday.
From June 12 until storms started rolling in Sunday, in addition to having temperatures above 95 degrees Baton Rouge had less than two-tenths of an inch of rain.
In the last five days of the month, the city had more than 2½ inches of rain.
New Orleans broke its June temperature record, hitting 85.1 degrees for the month. The previous record was 85, set in 2011.
Temperatures in Baton Rouge over the next seven days are expected to remain in the 90s, Lisney said, and remain "above average" to "slightly above average" throughout July.
"Everything is leaning toward warmer temperatures," she said.
Metro Editor Kelly P. Kissel contributed to this report.