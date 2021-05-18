Interstate 10 closed due to flooding

I-10 was closed in both directions between from Highland Road and Siegen Lane due to high water on the roads.

 via Louisiana State Police

Lanes are starting to re-open on I-10 outside of Baton Rouge as the floodwaters that closed them recede.

Going eastbound, the interstate was closed at Siegen Lane. The left and center lanes have opened, but the right lane is still blocked. 

Going westbound, however, the interstate remains closed at Highland Road.

The left and center lanes have opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-10 East at Siegen Lane due to water on the roadway. Congestion is minimal.

The closures have caused traffic to pile up in surface streets in Baton Rouge, parts of which are still reeling from a storm that dropped more than 13 inches of rain. 

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com

View comments