Lanes are starting to re-open on I-10 outside of Baton Rouge as the floodwaters that closed them recede.

Going eastbound, the interstate was closed at Siegen Lane. The left and center lanes have opened, but the right lane is still blocked.

Going westbound, however, the interstate remains closed at Highland Road.

The closures have caused traffic to pile up in surface streets in Baton Rouge, parts of which are still reeling from a storm that dropped more than 13 inches of rain.