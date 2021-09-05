NO.grandisleida.090521.08.jpg

As terrible as Hurricane Ida has been for South Louisiana, it has been uplifting to see first responders, power crews, and other helpers pour in from around the country.

There's just one little thing, though: They don't know how to pronounce some Louisiana names and words.

The Hammond Police Department posted this video of two New York Police Department volunteers learning how to pronounce words like "Tchoupitoulas," "Tangipahoa," and "Tchefuncte." It's a much-needed bit of levity and camaraderie in these trying times.  

