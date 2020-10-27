In mid-October, a month and a half after Hurricane Laura pounded southwest Louisiana with the stiffest winds to hit the state in a century and a half, more than 1,300 evacuees who were taking refuge in government-provided hotels received a message: It was time to return home.

The texts and letters slipped under the doors of hurricane victims in hotels in Louisiana and Texas were part of an effort by the state and federal government to get more evacuees back home to Lake Charles as the longer-term recovery effort from Laura and the lesser but still damaging Hurricane Delta continues.

But for many of those evacuees, the messages were a source of consternation. Some suspected their homes were uninhabitable, and they were being told to travel several hours to go live in them, or to otherwise get the state to change its assessment and confirm the homes weren’t fit to occupy.

Since then, 571 people have requested a “reassessment,” challenging the government’s initial classification that their homes had “minor or moderate” damage. A little over half have since had their status changed to “major damage” or “destroyed,” designations that allow the evacuee to return to a hotel provided by the state. Many had to take a state-chartered bus from New Orleans or Texas to Lake Charles, and if the reassessment was successful, they took a bus back to Alexandria’s mega-shelter temporarily before heading back to New Orleans to a hotel.

Gloria Jack, 73, a Hurricane Laura evacuee staying in a New Orleans hotel, received a letter in mid-October telling her to return home. Her daughter, Vanessa Field, accompanied her on the trek back to Lake Charles.

They found ceiling tiles strewn about her apartment’s living room floor, after the double whammy of Laura and Delta caused much of the floor of the upstairs apartment to fall into Jack’s unit. The moldy stench throughout the two-story home was unbearable for longer than a minute a minute or two, even when wearing a mask. Thick black sludge oozed out from underneath the oven.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office had determined the home was “livable” during an initial assessment, which triggered an abrupt conclusion to Jack’s two-month stay at the Marriott Hotel in New Orleans. She learned this from a letter slipped under the door to her room on the evening of Oct. 19, Jack said.

“They didn’t knock on the door or nothing. I put my light on and I saw that paper. I said, ‘Where the hell did that come from?’” Jack recalled.

Jack, who uses a wheelchair, spoke to a reporter outside her home on Mill Street in Lake Charles while her daughter, Vanessa Field, unloaded their belongings from a shuttle.

“Ain’t nobody can go up in there. That smell is killing me,” Field said, referring to her mother’s home. “This is what they sent her home to.”

After a reassessment, the government agreed Jack couldn’t live in the home, and belonged in a hotel. But Field said that would have required taking a bus to the Alexandria mega-shelter before going back to New Orleans. After an exhausting few weeks -- during which she witnessed a shooting in New Orleans -- Field said she and her mom were sick of traveling around the state. Instead, Field’s son picked them up in Lake Charles and took them to his house in Baytown, Texas, where they’ve been staying for about a week.

“It’s not home, but it’s home for now. It’s better than being in New Orleans,” Field said. “Everybody gets tired of that back and forth.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week the push to get people out of hotels and back into their homes was necessary to stay in compliance with rules for federal aid. Laura happened nearly two months ago, Edwards noted, and while the federal government is supporting the sheltering of thousands in hotels, “it’s not going to last forever.”

But the governor conceded it’s an “arduous process” to figure out who should be living in their homes and who should be in hotels. The state Fire Marshal does an initial assessment from the outside. If the marshal determines a home has either minor or moderate damage, the evacuee is told to return home; if it’s major, the evacuee may continue to stay in a hotel.

“The fact that we still have Hurricane Laura evacuees in hotels tells you that we have made an unprecedented effort to shelter people after this storm,” Edwards said. “We’ve never done this before. But there comes a time when you have to wind this down to the degree that you can.

“One of the things I will insist on is we’re going to work with those individuals who believe their home is not habitable in good faith, to make sure they’re fairly treated. And for those individuals who cannot go home yet because their home was destroyed or has major or severe damage, we’re going to make sure we have non-congregate sheltering for them going forward.”

The initial assessments, which led state officials to order nearly 1,400 people in hotels back home, were what the Fire Marshal’s office calls “window assessments.”

Spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said inspectors couldn’t go inside -- and because of fallen debris and fences, often couldn’t even go around the entire house -- when conducting those assessments. The officials would walk, drive, or in flooded areas, boat by the houses and take a picture of the home or business to get a rough assessment of the damage.

Once residents got back to their homes, they were able to request reassessments, and as of Tuesday, 571 had done so. Of those, 237 were upgraded to major and 56 were upgraded to destroyed, which in those cases gave the resident the option of returning to a state-provided hotel. Another 253 were still designated as minor, and 25 had a wrong address, according to Rodrigue.

Ricky Montet, director of emergency preparedness at the Department of Children and Family Services, which handles the sheltering of evacuees who need a place to stay, said one of the challenges the agency is dealing with is communication. The department has said no one will be left without a place to stay.

The agency has tried to get in touch with landlords in Lake Charles and gather more information about the living situation of evacuees, Montet said, but has often had trouble getting details from the storm victims. In some cases, the agency has discovered that many of the people boarding a bus from New Orleans to Lake Charles are homeless, and need to be re-routed to the Alexandria mega-shelter to get connected with services.

“It makes it very difficult to manage something of that magnitude when they’re not talking to us,” Montet said. “We do everything in our power to not put them on a bus, and to keep them where they’re at.”

As of Tuesday, 3,606 evacuees were still being sheltered by Louisiana, the vast majority of them Laura evacuees in seven hotels -- five in New Orleans, one in Baton Rouge and one in Lafayette. That number is down from 18,213 at the peak; most have gone home, according to DCFS.

A total of 47 evacuees were in the Alexandria mega-shelter, which serves as a reception center of sorts.

Montet added that the mega-shelter -- a mammoth 5-acre structure that officials have outfitted to allow for social distancing and mandatory masks amid the pandemic -- is a valuable resource for people to get connected to services. People can get in touch with federal or state officials there to get food security, housing, health care and other services, he said.

Damage to the home on 8th Street in Lake Charles that Wendell Jones shares with his wife and three sons was not as severe as others in the battered city. But mold had taken over the walls and ceiling to the closet in his bedroom, and one of his son’s rooms reeked of mold.

After being told by the state to return home to live in the house, Jones said he and his wife, who suffers from congestive heart failure and asthma, went to their daughter’s house nearby. Despite the state’s instructions, he said, the landlord ordered them to vacate the house for three months so it could be cleaned out.

Because mold “does not impact the structure of a building and can be remediated,” it is not sufficient by itself to cause an upgrade in assessment to major damage, according to DCFS. That was included in a frequently-asked-questions sheet provided to evacuees.

Jones, who is a 57-year-old disabled veteran, contacted the state about getting in a hotel again. But he was wary of going through the Alexandria mega-shelter because his wife’s doctor advised she shouldn’t be around many people. DCFS said the mega-shelter is safe for people to stay in for short periods, saying its massive size allows for distancing and mandatory masks. The shelter also has a medical special needs unit.

Now Jones’ daughter’s house, where he and his wife are staying, is about to be unlivable as it undergoes repairs. He has filled out paperwork with FEMA to try to get renter’s assistance in the meantime.

“We’re between a rock and a hard place now,” Jones said.

-Staff writer Ben Myers contributed to this story.