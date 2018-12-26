South Louisiana, including the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas, is at risk for excessive rainfall starting early Thursday, which should continue into the weekend, the National Weather Service said in a Wednesday morning release.
Baton Rouge is at a marginal risk and New Orleans is at a slight risk.
NWS said a flash flood watch may be issued tonight or Thursday but no risks have been posted as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"Strong damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be the primary risks associated with any severe thunderstorms that develop," the NWS said in its report.
