Perhaps a the first cold front of fall 2018 is headed for south Louisiana?

 Advocate staff photo by JOHN McCUSKER

South Louisiana has good reason to be optimistic about the season's first cold front heading our way soon, according to WBRZ-TV meteorologist Josh Eachus.

Forecast models 10 days out show a "moderate to strong cold front" late next week with "with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s" in the Baton Rouge area, Eachus said in his Wednesday morning forecast.

Baton Rouge hasn't registered temperatures in the mid-60s since early June.

A stronger-than-usual September heat wave has unfolded in south Louisiana with highs soaring into the 90s and breaking records.

