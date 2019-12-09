A foggy start to the work week will be followed by cloud coverage and possible evening showers as a cold front approaches southeast Louisiana, forecasters say.
Today & tonight
Monday should stay relatively warm with highs reaching the upper 70s. Rain chances increase after lunchtime to about 20-percent. The National Weather Service predicts more rainfall across the area after midnight. Lows will linger around 60 degrees.
Tomorrow
Soggy and foggy. A 90-percent rain chance is expected during the day. Highs will begin in the 70s but should drop to the mid-50s for the remainder of the day. The NWS says a quarter-to-half an inch of rain is possible.
Wednesday & Thursday
Cloud coverage is expected for both days with a 30-percent chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s both days. The coolest temperatures could be Wednesday night, with a low reaching 39 degrees.
Friday
Keep your umbrella nearby. More rain could fall Friday, mainly before noon. Highs will be in the lower 60s.