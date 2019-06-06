Five people were injured Thursday morning when a suspected tornado struck an ExxonMobil Pipeline Company facility in Sorrento.

Multiple suspected tornadoes blew through the Baton Rouge area, damaging buildings and frees. Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., Baton Rouge Metro Airport recorded 3.68 inches of rain, and 2.8 inches of that total fell in the 8 a.m. hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The Exxon workers were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, according to Stephanie Cargile, an ExxonMobil spokeswoman. ExxonMobil officials said they are assessing the site for damage and working to confirm the status of all employees.

This report will be updated.

