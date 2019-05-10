The Zachary Fire Department evacuated six people who could not leave their homes due to high water.

Officials from the department posted on Facebook that they are assisting citizens in the Barnett Road and Cutoff Road area near Mount Pleasant with the evacuations.

The department received a call about an elderly person who couldn't get out of the house, Fire Chief Danny Kimble said. When firefighters responded, they checked on other houses and evacuated six other people.

Water has not made it inside houses in the area at this time, Kimble said.

"We're about to wind it up," Kimble said. "This is a flood area to bring with, that whole area."

City workers put out barricades at 118100 Barnett Road, 19500 Barnett Road and 22300 McHost Road. They ask that no one try to drive through the water in the area.

"Please do not drive through high water," city officials said in a social media post. "It is safer to turn around and find a different route. If you don't see the painted lines, don't drive through. Six inches of moving water can knock a person down and a foot can sweep away a vehicle."

The Baton Rouge area has seen a large amount of rain Thursday night and Friday morning. A flash flood warning was in effect for multiple hours this morning.

The department is also responding to a lightning strike at a house in the Copper Mill area.

It's not immediately clear how many houses were impacted.

