A freeze warning -- meaning temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s for several hours -- has been issued for metro Baton Rouge and the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service has announced.

The parishes included in the warning are Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, St. Tammany, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, northern Tangipahoa, southern Tangipahoa and Pearl River.

Temperatures are expected to go as low as 26 degrees, and the deep freeze is expected to last five to 12 hours.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing," the National Weather Service said.

A freeze warning wasn't issued for metro New Orleans where temperatures are expected to stay just above freezing.

