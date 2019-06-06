More than 1,700 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge are without power as severe weather moves through the area, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.
According to Entergy's outage map, as of 7 a.m. Thursday roughly 1,600 of the customers without power are just east of the LSU campus.
Thousands more throughout the Baton Rouge area are also dealing with loss power.
Others include:
- Iberia Parish: 2,300
- Tangipahoa Parish: 253
- Ascension: 251
Approximately 7,000 Entergy customers in Louisiana are without power,.
